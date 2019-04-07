Your browser is out-of-date.

Interior Designers & Decorators in Thane
    3bhk Lodha splendora turnkey interior projects completed by Kumar Interior Thane.
    lodha amara just recently completed Home interior Project 2BHK Thane
    bhoomi acres kumar interior sample flat just recently completed Hiranandani Estate Thane
    Rustomjee Azziano just recently completed Home interior Project 3BHK Thane Majiwada
    2bhk just completed project Thane Lodha Aamara
    4bhk completed interior project at acme ozone manpada ghodbundar thane
    Kumar Interior - one Stop Home Interior Solution 

    Kumar Interiors Home Solution offers the best fit out interior package start to end for residential interior as per requirements and Budget .Show us the place, sit back and relax and get ready to walk into your dream home in just 45 to 60days.HOME INTERIOR ENQUIRY CALL KUMAR INTERIOR 9987553900

    Specialized in Residential InteriorsBest interior designers firm in Thane & Mumbai.✅100% Customer Satisfaction ✅300+ Projects Done✅High Quality Work✅8+ Years Experience.IntroductionWe are redefining the interior design business in Thane by bringing you high end design and build services at affordable Cost with Customized Home Interior Packages “without compromising on the quality of work”☑Guaranteed High Quality Service☑Cost effective Solutions☑Delivery of project on committed time.☑ ONE-STOP Home Solution ☑ Unlimited modern designs☑ Get Luxury Living in Economical Price☑ Economical Price without compromise on quality☑2D & 3D Floor plans facility available for your convenience. 

    One Stop Complete HomeSolution..Packages for Customized Designer Execution Starting Range From- 1BHK– 400000/- 2BHK 600000/-

    Call - Mr Kumar 9987553900

    www.kumarinterior.in

    Services
    • Bedroom Designs
    • Kitchen Designs
    • Living Room Designs
    • Dining Area Designs
    • Kids room Design
    Service areas
    Thane
    Address
    shop no 3, shree prachi sai building,wagbhil naka, ghodbundar road, thane west
    400607 Thane
    India
    +91-9987553900 kumarinterior.in/interior_designer_in_thane
    We are redefining the interior design business in Thane by bringing
    you high end design and build services at affordable Cost “without compromising on the quality of work”

    We design your home interior  as per requirement using best quality material to maintain quality work under you budget  and Time commitment .

    We have done many successful projects of Interior Designs in Thane-Mulund-Powai

    Reviews

    Reena Shetty Reena Shetty
    One of the best in thane..highly we have done our 3 BHK flat Lodha Amara and we are happy is service Doraemon delivery quality work highly recommend rate
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2019
    Komal Manghani Komal Manghani
    very nice
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2017
    Sonal Ahuja Sonal Ahuja
    my review for kumar interior thane best interior ....exclusive. ..the way of thinking is very different from others...keep it up....all the best for kumar interior Thane team...
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: September 2018
