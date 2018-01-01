Your browser is out-of-date.

De Panache —Interior Architects
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Reviews (6)
    • Puja Room, De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Classic style conservatory
    Puja Room
    Home Theatre, De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern media room
    Home Theatre
    Bathrooms, De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern bathroom
    Bathrooms
    Bar Area, De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern wine cellar
    Bar Area
    Swimming Pool, De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern pool
    Swimming Pool
    Villa at Jayanagar, De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern living room
    Villa at Jayanagar
    "DE PANACHE" (www.depanache.in) is an interior design and execution firm(a team of 50 professionals) specialized in Healthcare,Corporate and Residential Interiors.We have a full fledged in house design and execution team comprising of Architects,Designers,Project Managers,Site engineers etc. DE PANACHE was founded on the belief that design has the power to transform our lives..We believe in GREEN SUSTAINABLE INTERIORS.We are creative problem solvers.Innovative design conceptualization and executing the same are our key strengths..We also believe in wasting less.

    To transform the quality of each space designed by us and thus impacting the branding and overall business of the client.To create a perfect convergence of design technology and research.To transform quality of living eventually.

    Services
    Interior Design consultancy and execution.A complete Turnkey solutions.Landscape Design.
    Service areas
    • All over India
    • Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
    Company awards
    We have not participated in any awards.
    Address
    No-45, 7th Cross, 16 B Main, 4th B Block, Koramangala Extension, Behind Koramangala B.D.A Complex
    560034 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9620131348 www.depanache.in
    Reviews

    Abhimanyu s
    We got our 4BHK villa done by De Panache team.I would recommend them strongly as the principal architect designs each of the project personally and I had lot of detailed design discussions with her team for material selection and drawings approval.I visited the site only twice during the entire execution as mostly I live in abroad.Everything was executed as per the 3D designs approved by me and I am happy with the way our house has come up.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: October 2019
    Aarav v
    We got our 5BHK independent villa with Home theater designed and executed by them.I absolutely loved their approach towards understanding the taste and requirement of the client and translating them beautifully into a house of my dream.I think they designed and executed my home as per international standard and even after 3 years it still looks classy and ahead of time.We were happy with their service.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: July 2018
    Ariana G
    We are happy with their services.I loved the color palette used by them.We have been living in our home designed by them and we still love the creative design.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2018
    Show all 15 reviews
