Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Square Barrel
Furniture & Accessories in Mumbai
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Seating, Square Barrel Square Barrel Living roomStools & chairs
    Seating, Square Barrel Square Barrel Living roomStools & chairs
    Seating, Square Barrel Square Barrel BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    Seating
    Tribal Art, Square Barrel Square Barrel Living roomSide tables & trays
    Tribal Art, Square Barrel Square Barrel Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Tribal Art, Square Barrel Square Barrel Living roomStorage
    +1
    Tribal Art
    Pop Art, Square Barrel Square Barrel Living roomStorage
    Pop Art, Square Barrel Square Barrel BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    Pop Art

    Who says a barrel should be round? At Square Barrel, our motto is to create funky furniture that you can use to express yourself. Be it a bold colour combination or an unconventional shape or a stylized art form, each of our products is a conversation piece. Drawing inspiration from tribal to pop to modern art or even everyday items, each piece calls out to you to stop in front of it, explore it, enjoy it, and of course, use it. We also offer the option to customize our products to reflect your taste and preferences so you can make it your very own.

    Square Barrel is founded by husband-wife duo, Pratik and Shikha Barasia. Growing up with formal period furniture around her, Shikha, an interior designer, decided to break the mould by creating furniture that is anything but serious. Pratik, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, USA and a businessman by profession, teamed up with Shikha to complement her design skills with business acumen. Together, they provide the creativity, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit of Square Barrel.

    Service areas
    India and MUMBAI
    Address
    New Great Eastern Homes, 25-29 Dr. Ambedkar Road, Near Rani Baug, Byculla (E)
    400027 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820848615 www.squarebarrel.in
      Add SEO element