Who says a barrel should be round? At Square Barrel, our motto is to create funky furniture that you can use to express yourself. Be it a bold colour combination or an unconventional shape or a stylized art form, each of our products is a conversation piece. Drawing inspiration from tribal to pop to modern art or even everyday items, each piece calls out to you to stop in front of it, explore it, enjoy it, and of course, use it. We also offer the option to customize our products to reflect your taste and preferences so you can make it your very own.

Square Barrel is founded by husband-wife duo, Pratik and Shikha Barasia. Growing up with formal period furniture around her, Shikha, an interior designer, decided to break the mould by creating furniture that is anything but serious. Pratik, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, USA and a businessman by profession, teamed up with Shikha to complement her design skills with business acumen. Together, they provide the creativity, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit of Square Barrel.