We are pleased to introduce ourselves as Interior Designing Company “Design Sponge” specializing in bringing outstanding areas of interior design ( residential, commercial and corporate interior designing). We are a close knit team of designers and Architects Providing you a full range of design services from concept design, furnishings, decorative lighting, Art work and accessories, Schematic design and development with fully coordinated construction/Supervision/Installation.
- Services
- Design consultancy and site execution
- Service areas
- residential
- commerical and corporate design and turnkey soultions
- gurgaon
- Company awards
- none
- Address
-
C-2127, L.G.F, sushant lok-1, near paras hospital
122002 Gurgaon
India
+91-9899474751 www.designsponge.in