Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design sponge
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We are pleased to introduce ourselves as Interior Designing Company “Design Sponge” specializing in bringing outstanding areas of interior design ( residential, commercial and corporate interior designing). We are a close knit team of designers and Architects Providing you a full range of design services from concept design, furnishings, decorative lighting, Art work and accessories, Schematic design and development with fully coordinated construction/Supervision/Installation.

    Services
    Design consultancy and site execution
    Service areas
    • residential
    • commerical and corporate design and turnkey soultions
    • gurgaon
    Company awards
    none
    Address
    C-2127, L.G.F, sushant lok-1, near paras hospital
    122002 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9899474751 www.designsponge.in
      Add SEO element