ar.Dhananjay Pund architects and designers is not only the consultancy, but it is the journey in search of the ethnic contemporary architecture

It is not an office ……….it is an idea, for collective practice of starting a group of people who would work with graphics, interiors, architecture, structures &valuations etc. …

The firm deals in design field, comprise a team of professional and experienced architects and consultants with exposure to international standards of design and detailing,

An objective of the firm is to create cost effective and energy conscious structures, Respect to the nature and its resources are always being the prime concept of designing.

The architectural creation of firm is appreciated consistently on national platform, by Indian Institute of Architect, a much esteemed organization in the field of architecture.

The organization honored our work from couple of times by publishing them in their journal The Journal of Indian institute of architect.

We are designing campuses for schools up to a small house,not only outside Aurangabad, but also in other states of India

We transcended the boundaries from one that simply provides professional design practice to one that goes beyond these usual parameters to generate new intelligence in unprecedented.

The diversity of our design and execution skills can be seen through our varied projects.

Although, an urge to indulge into experimentation with every new opportunity, the firm has shown its ability to explore, grow, intensify and keep the process of continuous learning on.