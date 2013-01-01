Your browser is out-of-date.

Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur
Architects in Jaipur
    • HTOI Office Interiors, Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Classic airports
    HTOI Office Interiors, Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Commercial spaces
    HTOI Office Interiors, Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Commercial spaces
    +12
    HTOI Office Interiors
    Bikers café, Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Industrial style bars & clubs
    Bikers café, Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Industrial style bars & clubs
    Bikers café, Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Industrial style bars & clubs
    +13
    Bikers café
    Pinjra Restaurant , Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Commercial spaces Metal Blue
    Pinjra Restaurant , Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Commercial spaces
    Pinjra Restaurant , Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Ashoka Design Studio, Jaipur Commercial spaces
    +7
    Pinjra Restaurant

    Ashoka Design Studio was founded in 2013 and officially registered in 2017 as a multidisciplinary design firm. We create singular, integrated and comprehensive solutions for a variety of design challenges. Combined, our talents comprise a wide range of professional skills including architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, graphics, signage, exhibit and product design. Project types include commercial, corporate, residential, civic, educational, institutional, exhibits, product and furniture design. We are dedicated to applying a strong interdisciplinary collaborative approach to the design process, whether on projects within our office or in consultation with other design firms. A broad mixture of clients and projects has given us solid experience in dealing with various and complex design issues.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Product Design
    • Landscape
    Service areas
    Jaipur
    Address
    201, Nemi Nagar Extension, Vaishali Nagar
    302021 Jaipur
    India
    +91-8866945111 www.ashokadesignstudio.com
