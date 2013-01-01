Ashoka Design Studio was founded in 2013 and officially registered in 2017 as a multidisciplinary design firm. We create singular, integrated and comprehensive solutions for a variety of design challenges. Combined, our talents comprise a wide range of professional skills including architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, graphics, signage, exhibit and product design. Project types include commercial, corporate, residential, civic, educational, institutional, exhibits, product and furniture design. We are dedicated to applying a strong interdisciplinary collaborative approach to the design process, whether on projects within our office or in consultation with other design firms. A broad mixture of clients and projects has given us solid experience in dealing with various and complex design issues.