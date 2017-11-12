Your browser is out-of-date.

Archplanest: House Design India
Architects in Noida
Reviews
Projects

    Group Housing Elevation and Design Development
    Luxurious 3BHK Interior Design and Decoration
    Modern Duplex House Plan in 30x40 Sq Ft Plot Size
    Modern Duplex House Plan in 30x50 Sq Ft Plot Size
    Modern Duplex House Plan in 30x40 Sq Ft Plot Size
    Modern Duplex House Plan in 30x40 Sq Ft Plot Size
    ArchPlanest is a group of bad-to-the-bone proficient individuals occupied with Architectural Plans, Engineering drawings and 3D designs and composed by specialized promoting individual. We at ArchPlanest works in a procedure to convey any Architectural plans whether it's a House plan, Commercial plan, Institutional plan etc.

    We are specialized in Residential Architecture Drawings such as Duplex House Plans, Triplex House Plan, Independent floor house plan, Builder floor house plan, Simplex House Plan, Bungalow House Plan, Row House Plan, Villa House Plan, Modern House design, Contemporary house plan, Vastu house design and many more design concepts.

    Services
    • House Design
    • Interior Design
    • Elevation Design
    • 3D rendering services
    • House plan
    • Modern House plan
    • Modern House Design
    • Vastu House Plan
    • Modern Elevation Design
    • Contemporary house plan
    • Duplex House Plan
    • Architecture Drawings
    • Affordable house plan
    • Row House Plan
    • Residential Interior design
    • Apartment interior design
    • Bungalow interior designs
    • Bedroom Interior design
    • Modular Kitchen design
    • Drawing Area Design
    • Dining area Interior design
    • interior design
    Service areas
    Pan India (including all metro and non metro cities
    Address
    H-99, Sector-63,
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-9312181343 www.archplanest.com

    Reviews

    rohitkirola
    ***Beware*** We engaged M/s Archplanest (represented by Mr. Shekhar S) based out of Noida, for renovation of our flat in Dwarka on 12th Nov 2017. The project was to be completed within 60 days. We paid them Rs.4.5 lakh as advance against the agreed contract value. However, from day one, we noticed complete lack of professionalism. 1.) The workers were quite unskilled and vendors were frequently changed. 2) Some vendors had also complained regarding non-payment of their dues. 3) Shekhar adopted dilly dallying tactics and came up with varying excuses every time we asked them to deploy skilled people and expedite the work. 4) They could finish hardly 15% work as on 25th Jan 18 i.e. 70 days after the flat was handed over to them. Meanwhile, they tried to extract some more money from us and when they didn’t succeed stopped the work on 25th Jan 18. As such we had to engage another contractor. In fact, whatever little work was done by M/s Archplanest, had to be done again. The metal structure for POP had to be dismantled as it had many faults. False ceiling wiring of 0.75 mm had to be replaced by 1.5 mm wire. Most of the electrical points had to be relocated. Even the plumbing work had to be redone and the concealed cistern provided by them was found defective. After engaging the new contractor, we wrote to Mr. Shekhar to refund our money. But our repeated mails evoked no suitable response from him. Thus, we have been cheated of our hard-earned money as also the precious time of 70 days. We are contemplating legal action against M/s Archplanest and Mr. Shekhar S.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: January 2018
    ramesh chand pandey
    Mr. Priya Ranjan is a cheat and crook. I have paid him a total sum of Rs. 43000/- towards map sanction from NOIDA and other services . The money was paid about 8 months back . Still there is no work done and upon asking for a refund , this person is not replying and has gone incognito. I will initiate police/legal action against him shortly. It is better that such criminals are identified and put behind bars so that they are unable to dupe anyone else. Please stay away from this person and protect your hard-earned money.I would also request person(s) who have been duped by him to come forward and do the same.
    about 1 month ago
    Mahi Singh
    good design and very responsive team. Satisfied with the services
    almost 2 years ago
