Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
During the process of designing a new home or remodelling an old one, changing the flooring is often one of the priorities as it gets worn
out over time. While one might consider the different materials that can be
used, the type…
Wood is one of the most popular materials used for interior design, particularly for furnishing and decoration. The earthy charm of wood has been used for centuries to make homes more cosy and natural.
Moisture
retention is a problem that is faced by houses around the globe due to varied
reasons like poor construction, climatic changes or lack of adequate
ventilation.