PINKAPPLE
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (18)
    Show all 10 projects

    The PINKAPPLE Design Studio is a one stop solution for creative space design & product consultancy. The studio believes in crafts and work with some of the best known craftsmen to create arresting, comprehensive environments with effective design processes and execution.

    We have a distinct detail-focused approach towards the surroundings we create. Our team of Multi Disciplinary designers across – Textile design, Product Design, Furniture design, Graphic Artist and Interior design have extensive practical knowledge of the design of Residential, Commercial, Retail and Hospitality spaces. This knowledge provides us with the insight to make objects resonate and to create environments with impact.

    The studio is underpinned by a process of experimentation and refinement. We work with physical models and mock-ups to truly explore and understand space and context to find unique, innovative solutions. The PINKAPPLE store works as a backbone to the design studio and adds value with direct customer interaction and insights.

    The PINKAPPLE studio was founded in Bangalore in 2008 by Archana Ganapathy to focus on space design and interiors and creating impact for a beautiful living!!

    Services
    • furniture corporates
    • Custom furniture Hospitality Projects
    • Custom Task Lighting offices
    • Custom
    • Custom decorative lighting hospitality
    • Retail Furniture & Lighting
    • Corporate Offices
    • Residential Interiors
    Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Mangalore
    • Cochin
    • Vishakhapatnam
    • Pune
    • Goa
    • Ahmedabad
    • Chandigarh
    • Gurugram
    • Coimbatore
    • Thiruvananthapuram
    Show all 11 service areas
    Company awards
    Pink Apple has won the Most Innovative Startup of the Year at the Architecture and Interior Design Excellence Awards 2019.
    Address
    THE PINKAPPLE STUDIO, 401, 4th Floor, Eden Park, 20 , Vittal Mallya road
    560001 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9448381016 www.pinkapple.co.in

    Reviews

    Meghana v Jain
    Some of the very few interior designers who are truly expertised in their field.
    4 months ago
    Edit
    Pooja J
    We recently got our office space remodeled by Pink Apple. They are able to create spaces that are both appealing and functional, and their customer service is also excellent. The team paid attention to even the smallest of details and completed the work in time.
    4 months ago
    Project date: December 2021
    Edit
    Meghana v Jain
    Their unique eye for details in interiors is what puts them aside from other interior designing firms in Bengaluru. Well done!
    5 months ago
    Show all 18 reviews
