Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Urban Edge
Architects in Bareilly
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • URBAN EDGE is a consulting organization and a multi-disciplinary design and Planning company with proven expertise in Architecture, Sustainable Design, Urban Design, Interior Design, Landscaping, Construction Management and Vaastu Shastra Etc. 

    Urban Edge Inc.

    UrbanEdge.xyz

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • URBAN PLANNING
    • ENGINEERING & INTERIOR
    Service areas
    • ARCHITECTURE | INTERIOR DESIGN | TOWN PLANNING | CIVIL ENGINEERING
    • Bareilly
    Address
    H-7, First Floor, B.D.A. Colony, Near Tibrinath Temple, Bareilly, U.P., India, 243122
    243122 Bareilly
    India
    +91-9415083206 www.urbanedge.xyz
      Add SEO element