Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
A Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 2 BHK at Thane, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern living room Wood Beige
    2 BHK at Thane, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern living room Wood Beige
    2 BHK at Thane, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern style bedroom Wood Beige
    +3
    2 BHK at Thane
    Bungalow at Alibaug, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern living room Wood Brown
    Bungalow at Alibaug, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern living room Brown
    Bungalow at Alibaug, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern study/office Wood Brown
    +6
    Bungalow at Alibaug
    2 BHK AT THANE, A Design Studio A Design Studio Minimalist living room Wood Beige
    2 BHK AT THANE, A Design Studio A Design Studio Minimalist living room Wood Beige
    2 BHK AT THANE, A Design Studio A Design Studio Minimalist bedroom Wood Beige
    +3
    2 BHK AT THANE
    2 BHK at Chandivali, Mumbai, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern living room Wood Brown
    2 BHK at Chandivali, Mumbai, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern living room Wood Blue
    2 BHK at Chandivali, Mumbai, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern living room Wood Beige
    +4
    2 BHK at Chandivali, Mumbai
    3 BHK at Borivali, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern living room Plywood Beige
    3 BHK at Borivali, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern living room Wood Beige
    3 BHK at Borivali, A Design Studio A Design Studio Modern style bedroom Wood Beige
    +7
    3 BHK at Borivali
    Residence at Powai, A Design Studio A Design Studio Minimalist living room Beige
    Residence at Powai, A Design Studio A Design Studio Minimalist living room
    Residence at Powai, A Design Studio A Design Studio Minimalist living room
    +5
    Residence at Powai
    Show all 11 projects

    “Accelerating Your Dreams & Vision…”, is the work-mantra of 'A Design Studio' – a young and vibrant, multi-disciplinary firm with a team of interior designers and creative heads. Capturing the spirit of the client and the essence of the space the firm was founded in 2008 by Satish Naik along with Rupali Naik.

    We scale our services for all types of work dynamics like Residential, Corporate offices and retail projects of all sizes along with this we do planning, designing, 3D views and Project management. Their education, as well as professional work exposure that they derived, including various practices exposed them to not just the practicalities of on site management but also the philosophies that most designers grapple with. A Design Studio has grown in size and credibility – handling more than just design.

    Satish’s experience with material understanding, cost analysis, attention to detailing and quality in interior work complements Rupali’s skills of coordinating complexities of design & services of their projects. This perfect balance in the core team makes the studio adequate with skill sets to accomplish any task that comes in its way in the most optimized and systematic process.

    Today, A Design Studio is a provider of planning, design and delivery solutions for the built environment. We create exceptional environments that meet the design challenges. The approach to design is from a variety of perspectives, which gives us an unparalleled ability to innovate. “We use design to protect our natural environment and enrich lives. A Design Studio is committed to integrating diversity and inclusion into every aspect of our firm. This is an important part of our long-term business strategy for meeting challenges of a changing world and ensuring our continued success”.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • 3D Designs
    • Project Management & Consultant
    • Residential & Commercial
    • Retail & Hospitality
    Service areas
    Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India
    Company awards
    • Ace 'Design Wall' Jury 2019
    • National Architecture & Interior Design Excellence Awards 2019
    • Top 20 Architects & Interior Designers In India, Archid Awards 2019
    • Most Talented Real Estate Professionals—Interior Designers, Zee Business National Leadership Award 2019
    Address
    Holly Cross Road, I C Colony , Borivali West
    400103 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9967660819 www.adesignstudio.live

    Reviews

    M M
    Amazing projects. I loved the work
    over 3 years ago
    Edit
    rupaliptil
    Awesome Experience
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: March 2016
    Edit
    RUPALI NAIK
    Awesome Designs and Very Cost effective services. Very good in Quality of work..
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Edit SEO element