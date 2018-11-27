“Accelerating Your Dreams & Vision…”, is the work-mantra of 'A Design Studio' – a young and vibrant, multi-disciplinary firm with a team of interior designers and creative heads. Capturing the spirit of the client and the essence of the space the firm was founded in 2008 by Satish Naik along with Rupali Naik.

We scale our services for all types of work dynamics like Residential, Corporate offices and retail projects of all sizes along with this we do planning, designing, 3D views and Project management. Their education, as well as professional work exposure that they derived, including various practices exposed them to not just the practicalities of on site management but also the philosophies that most designers grapple with. A Design Studio has grown in size and credibility – handling more than just design.

Satish’s experience with material understanding, cost analysis, attention to detailing and quality in interior work complements Rupali’s skills of coordinating complexities of design & services of their projects. This perfect balance in the core team makes the studio adequate with skill sets to accomplish any task that comes in its way in the most optimized and systematic process.

Today, A Design Studio is a provider of planning, design and delivery solutions for the built environment. We create exceptional environments that meet the design challenges. The approach to design is from a variety of perspectives, which gives us an unparalleled ability to innovate. “We use design to protect our natural environment and enrich lives. A Design Studio is committed to integrating diversity and inclusion into every aspect of our firm. This is an important part of our long-term business strategy for meeting challenges of a changing world and ensuring our continued success”.