Vivek Shankar Architects
Architects in Bangalore
    • Salarpuria - Apartment Interiors, Vivek Shankar Architects Vivek Shankar Architects Modern living room Granite Beige
    Salarpuria - Apartment Interiors, Vivek Shankar Architects Vivek Shankar Architects Modern style bedroom MDF Purple/Violet
    Salarpuria - Apartment Interiors, Vivek Shankar Architects Vivek Shankar Architects Modern style bedroom Wood White
    +1
    Salarpuria - Apartment Interiors
    Weekend Home in a Golfcourse Development, Vivek Shankar Architects Vivek Shankar Architects Modern houses Glass White
    Weekend Home in a Golfcourse Development, Vivek Shankar Architects Vivek Shankar Architects
    Weekend Home in a Golfcourse Development, Vivek Shankar Architects Vivek Shankar Architects
    +6
    Weekend Home in a Golfcourse Development

    We are an Architecture practice based in Bangalore with more then a decade of experience in the field of architecture and interior design. Our Principal Architect has worked with the world renowned architect, Zaha Hadid on many hallmark projects. We specialize in Architecture Design and also take ownership of the development until completion including interiors.The practice believes in appreciating every project with a fresh perspective that incorporates the latest trends in design and engineering. It is supported by highly qualified and reputed consultants to execute its projects wherein time schedules and quality of execution become the testing parameters. Contact sathya@vsdp.in for any requirements.

    Services
    Architectural Design Consulting; Engineering Services; Interiors Design
    Service areas
    • Residential Units; Commercial Complexes; Industrial Units; Institutions; Hospitality; Corporate Offices
    • Bangalore
    Company awards
    INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY AWARDS, WINNER, UK, 2013CITY SCAPE AWARDS (Dubai) – 2007PRACTICING ARCHITECTS ASSOCIATION (PAA) , BANGALORE – 2008A+D AWARD – 2008ASIA-PACIFIC PROPERTY AWARDS—2013
    Address
    2230/1, 16th B Cross, 8th Main, D Block, Sahakarnagar,
    560092 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8040952203 www.vivekshankararchitects.com
    Copyright Vivek Shankar Architects

