Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jayant K Furnishers
General Contractors in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Jayant K Furnishers
    Jayant K Furnishers
    Jayant K Furnishers
    +37
    Click to complete

    JAYANT K FURNISHERS PVT. LTD., is one of the leading

    Interior contractors, headquartered in Mumbai with branches in Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

    We undertake assignments of large magnitude to the ultimate contentment of the clients either on a turnkey basis or contractual basis.

    Our state of the art manufacturing facility is located in Dombivli, Thane

    District, equipped with the latest imported woodworking machinery.

    Our achievements within a short span with well-known architects & clients are attached herewith.

    JKF, in a team environment is backed by a team of qualified architectural, administrative & technical personnel with the joint efforts of the skilled and unskilled  laborers in a team work assure prompt response  and  absolute  flexibility  to  the  customer’s  needs  &  complete assignments of large magnitude to the extreme contentment of the Client & Architect.

    Services
    • • Designing • Project Management
    • • Interior & Furnishing Works
    • • Civil Work
    • • Plumbing & Sanitation
    • • False Ceiling ( All types) • False Flooring
    • • Painting & Polishing
    • • Window Dressing • Electrification
    • • Acoustics Insulation
    • • Landscaping
    • Audio Visual
    • • Modular Furniture & Chairs
    • • Air conditioning
    • • Fire Fighting. & turnkey interior solutions
    • Show all 13 services
    Service areas
    mumbai & pune
    Address
    162, Batliwala agyari compound , Tardeo, Mumbai central,
    400034 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9158122242 www.jkfindia.com
      Add SEO element