JAYANT K FURNISHERS PVT. LTD., is one of the leading

Interior contractors, headquartered in Mumbai with branches in Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

We undertake assignments of large magnitude to the ultimate contentment of the clients either on a turnkey basis or contractual basis.

Our state of the art manufacturing facility is located in Dombivli, Thane

District, equipped with the latest imported woodworking machinery.

Our achievements within a short span with well-known architects & clients are attached herewith.

JKF, in a team environment is backed by a team of qualified architectural, administrative & technical personnel with the joint efforts of the skilled and unskilled laborers in a team work assure prompt response and absolute flexibility to the customer’s needs & complete assignments of large magnitude to the extreme contentment of the Client & Architect.