Mariya Group
Architects in Kannur
    Established in the year 1992 in Kannur,Kerala and headed by Er. Ashique Mamoo, who is an Engineer specialized in Traditional Architecture, Interior Designing & Landscape Designing .The Mariya Group,today is renowned as one of the most creative Architectural Design Firms in South India and UAE.

    ARCHITECTURE FIRMS IN BANGALORE 

    Services
    • residencial design
    • landscaping design
    • interior design
    • Architectural Design
    Service areas
    kannur and CALICUT
    Address
    Caltex, Kannur
    670002 Kannur
    India
    +91-9446999111 www.mariyagroup.com
