Powerlite Electricals
Electricians in Mumbai
    • POWERLITE ELECTRICALS is a well-established Electrical Contracting

    Company offering top class service and installation standards. We have established a strong reputation for a diverse range of electrical services on nationwide commercial, industrial, residential and retail projects.    

    We have vast experience in working closely with Developers, Engineering Consultants, Architects, and Main Contractors and we believe that the success of every project lays in the communication channels, which exist between the design, construction and client teams.

    Quality workmanship, attention to detail and
    unrivalled reliability are among the factors that have contributed to our on-going success.  

    Our skilled and experienced workforce are all trained to the required levels and are all fully conversant with all aspects of industry standards and best practice.  Powerlite Electricals staff are motivated and focused on our goals and strive to ensure that only the most professional service is provided for our clients.

    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Address
    40/b/207,manish nagar,4 bunglows andheriW
    400053 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9004123598
