Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Glassbox Plus Architects
Architects in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential House Design , Glassbox Plus Architects Glassbox Plus Architects Small houses
    Residential House Design , Glassbox Plus Architects Glassbox Plus Architects Small houses
    Residential House Design
    Residential 3D Interior Design , Glassbox Plus Architects Glassbox Plus Architects Modern style bedroom Plywood Wood effect
    Residential 3D Interior Design , Glassbox Plus Architects Glassbox Plus Architects Small bedroom Plywood White
    Residential 3D Interior Design , Glassbox Plus Architects Glassbox Plus Architects Small bedroom Plywood White
    +5
    Residential 3D Interior Design

    Glassbox plus Architect in Lucknow based Design Studio recognized in Architectural, interior design ,Contemporary design, residential, urban design, planning services and technical expertise from complex to large-scale projects.

    Studio Offers Architectural And Interior Services For Residential House Plan, Simplex House Plan, Bungalow Design, Villa Design, Apartment Design, Commercial Design such As School, Shopping Mall Complex, Town Planning, Township Plotting. Structural Details for Residential and Commercial Buildings.

    Services
    • Architectural—Interior Design—Landscape
    • architect
    • architect in lucknow
    Service areas
    • INDIA
    • Lucknow
    • Uttar Pradesh
    • India
    Address
    South City , Lucknow
    226025 Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-6394655226 www.glassboxplus.com
    Legal disclosure

    Glassbox Plus Architects 

    D 193 South City , Lucknow, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226025

    Tel. 6394655226

    glassboxplusarchitects@gmail.com 

    Reviews

    Santosh Verma
    Good Architect but handling of clients is poor. Delayed response.
    3 months ago
    Anubhav Verma
    Not that proper can't handle client I wait so long plans are also high
    4 months ago
    Nitish Kumar
    Best Architect in lucknow
    7 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element