Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ramnani &amp; Associates
Architects in Mumbai
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cover Photo, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern living room
    Cover Photo
    Sheth Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern style bedroom
    Sheth Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern style bedroom
    Sheth Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern style bedroom
    +14
    Sheth Residence
    Talreja Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern living room
    Talreja Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern living room Beige
    Talreja Residence, Ramnani & Associates Ramnani & Associates Modern living room
    +3
    Talreja Residence

    'Ramnani & Associates' is a Design firm primarily into Architecture & Structural Consultancy.

    The sister concern, IntExt Architects is into Interior and Furniture Designing.

    The Company was set up in the year 1966 by Shri. P. M. Ramnani and later on Shri. R. D. Shenoy & Shri. S. H. Pherwani joined as a partners in 1984 & 1985 respectively. 
    The organisation is backed up by Architects, Engineers, Interior Designers, Draftsmen, along with a dedicated supporting staff having qualifications in various fields.

    Living up to the clients expectations has been the back bone of our practice. This attitude has borne fruit in the form of long lasting business relationship with clients, repeat commissions and consultation on many aspects covering a variety of design problems.

    Services
    Architectural Design | Interior Design | Product Design | Structural Design | Valuation
    Service areas
    • Residential | Commercial | Hospitality | Industrial | Health Care
    • Mumbai
    Address
    G-1/2, Dosti Venus, Ground Floor, Opp Dosti Estate, S.M. Road, Wadala (E)
    400037 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2224171400 www.raassociates.co
      Add SEO element