'Ramnani & Associates' is a Design firm primarily into Architecture & Structural Consultancy.

The sister concern, IntExt Architects is into Interior and Furniture Designing.

The Company was set up in the year 1966 by Shri. P. M. Ramnani and later on Shri. R. D. Shenoy & Shri. S. H. Pherwani joined as a partners in 1984 & 1985 respectively.

The organisation is backed up by Architects, Engineers, Interior Designers, Draftsmen, along with a dedicated supporting staff having qualifications in various fields.

Living up to the clients expectations has been the back bone of our practice. This attitude has borne fruit in the form of long lasting business relationship with clients, repeat commissions and consultation on many aspects covering a variety of design problems.