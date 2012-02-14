K2 Interiors has a considerable experience in all sorts of interior and exterior services ranging from residential to commercial spaces, landscaping and construction along with the in-house furniture designing section as well. Projects that are undertaken have been for both new facilities as well as renovation of existing spaces.
- Services
- INTERIOR DESIGN, FURNITURE, and RETAIL DESIGN
- Service areas
- jaipur and hyderabad
- Address
-
A-10 Vivek Vihar Bajaj Nagar Near Jaipur Dairy
302015 Jaipur
India
+91-9314602112 www.instagram.com/k2interiorsjaipur