MODERN KITCHEN
Kitchen Manufacturers in Delhi
    To introduce ourselves briefly, we at MODERN KITCHEN are the manufacturer of Modular Kitchens, Modular Wardrobes and Stainless steel Modular Kitchens.   

     We are the Sole importer of GIZIR UTLRA HIGH GLOSS AND POLYLAC PANELS, available in the size of 9 feet * 4 feet, which can be used for modular kitchen and wardrobes front shutters.

    Services
    • MODULAR KITCHEN
    • MODULAR WARDROBES
    • VANITIES
    • LCD PANELS.
    Service areas
    DELHI/NCR
    Address
    A-96, SHOP NO. 4, WAZIRPUR GRP INDL AREA
    110052 Delhi
    India
    +91-9818827267 www.facebook.com/ModernKitchenDelhi
