Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Inch Design and Co.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Quirk House, Inch Design and Co. Inch Design and Co. Eclectic style living room
    Quirk House, Inch Design and Co. Inch Design and Co. Mediterranean style media room
    Quirk House, Inch Design and Co. Inch Design and Co. Modern style bedroom
    Quirk House

    Inch Design and Co. was established out of our belief that design is a powerful tool that helps spaces and environments to build a story, Your story.            

    We specialize in Space design, Furniture design, customized individual furniture, and provide a turnkey solution i.e. from requirement analysis, & design to execution.

    Design to us is a sensitive sensory solution to objects, environments, or experiences; that are unique, personal, and responsive. We know what it takes to make creative ideas work in complex environments and we understand the simple yet crucial factors affecting your spaces & living environments.

    You will find our processes transparent and our attitude down-to-earth.

    Services
    Interior Design and Furniture Design
    Service areas
    karnataka and Bangalore
    Address
    No.112, 2nd stage patanagere extension, KG Raod, BHEL Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar
    560098 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9886310623 www.inchdc.com
    Legal disclosure

    Inch DC

      Add SEO element