Inch Design and Co. was established out of our belief that design is a powerful tool that helps spaces and environments to build a story, Your story.

We specialize in Space design, Furniture design, customized individual furniture, and provide a turnkey solution i.e. from requirement analysis, & design to execution.

Design to us is a sensitive sensory solution to objects, environments, or experiences; that are unique, personal, and responsive. We know what it takes to make creative ideas work in complex environments and we understand the simple yet crucial factors affecting your spaces & living environments.

You will find our processes transparent and our attitude down-to-earth.