house Architects and Project Engineers will take care of the design and rebuilding requirements, control each assignment from planning and design to handover, covering every aspect of redesign, renovation and refurbishment, whether commercial, office or residential projects.

We undertake planning, designing & execution of all types of Interior fit outs, Joinery works, office space planning and refurbishment, glass and gypsum partitions, all types of false ceiling, wooden cladding, architectural woodworks, conference tables, reception counters, office desks, chairs, doors, kitchen cabinets, all these services are provided with necessary regulations, approvals and certification.