Our in
house Architects and Project Engineers will take care of the design and rebuilding requirements, control each assignment from planning and design to handover, covering every aspect of redesign, renovation and refurbishment, whether commercial, office or residential projects.
We undertake planning, designing & execution of all types of Interior fit outs, Joinery works, office space planning and refurbishment, glass and gypsum partitions, all types of false ceiling, wooden cladding, architectural woodworks, conference tables, reception counters, office desks, chairs, doors, kitchen cabinets, all these services are provided with necessary regulations, approvals and certification.
- Services
- Interior design & Interior Decoration
- Service areas
- We undertake all types of building contracting activity like building of Ware houses
- G+1 Villas
- glass and aluminum installation & maintenance and all types of steel construction contracting. We assure you quality performance from our team to yield better results.
- gurgaon
- Address
-
SRE HOUSE, 401-402, SUNCITY ARCADE
122001 Gurgaon
India
+91-9810649106
A one stop solution for all your FM needs like
Building Management Systems (BMS) Planned Preventive Maintenance (PPM), Mechanical Electrical Plumbing (MEP) We also provide Annual Monthly Contracts (AMC) for Multi-story buildings, Shopping complex, Villas, Schools, Warehouses & Commercial premises.
Air conditioning works (AMC and one time service available): we undertake all types of HVAC works, A/C Chiller maintenance works and all types of A/C related repairs. Building Management Systems (BMS): we undertake all types of BMS and CCTV works. Civil Works: All types of ceramic & marble flooring, parquet flooring etc. All types of building renovation, external interlock and paving works. Painting Works: Internal and external painting – Plastic Paint, Distemper, Oil-bond, Texture spray, Epoxy paint and multi-color painting. Plumbing Works: All types of PVC, PPR pipe fitting and laying of external pipeline. All types of sanitary fittings (W/C, Wash-basin, Shower tray, Bath tub, Shower & Wash-basin mixer, etc.)
Electrical Works: Internal electrical circuits – MCB, MDB work. All types of light fitting & fixing. Domestic problem rectified