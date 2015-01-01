ANCIENT INTERIO is
a rapidly growing interior company providing integrated solutions which would transform your Offices or Residences, creating an optimal environment to achieve your Corporate, Personal and Luxurious Lifestyle.
We have built a successful business based on “Listening to the Customers” , optimizing space with design & aesthetics within our cliental and satisfaction.
Our excellence in the art of Interior Designing is marked by great precision and thorough application by our talented team of designers.
- Services
- Interior of residential and commercial designing
- Service areas
- with in maharashtra and Pune
- Address
-
39/A,AJINKYA,Anurekha society,behind tathawade garden,karvenagar,pune-52
411052 Pune
India
+91-9049360075 www.ancientinterio.com