ANCIENT INTERIO
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Office, ANCIENT INTERIO ANCIENT INTERIO Modern study/office
    Office, ANCIENT INTERIO ANCIENT INTERIO Modern study/office
    Office, ANCIENT INTERIO ANCIENT INTERIO Modern study/office
    +3
    Office
    Apartment, ANCIENT INTERIO ANCIENT INTERIO Modern living room
    Apartment, ANCIENT INTERIO ANCIENT INTERIO Modern living room
    Apartment, ANCIENT INTERIO ANCIENT INTERIO Modern living room
    +8
    Apartment
    Residential project, ANCIENT INTERIO ANCIENT INTERIO Modern living room
    Residential project, ANCIENT INTERIO ANCIENT INTERIO Modern living room
    Residential project, ANCIENT INTERIO ANCIENT INTERIO Modern living room
    +4
    Residential project

    ANCIENT INTERIO is

    a rapidly growing interior company providing integrated solutions which would transform your Offices or Residences, creating an optimal environment to achieve your Corporate, Personal and Luxurious Lifestyle.

    We have built a successful business based on “Listening to the Customers” , optimizing space with design & aesthetics within our cliental and satisfaction.

    Our excellence in the art of Interior Designing is marked by great precision and thorough application by our talented team of designers.

    Services
    Interior of residential and commercial designing
    Service areas
    with in maharashtra and Pune
    Address
    39/A,AJINKYA,Anurekha society,behind tathawade garden,karvenagar,pune-52
    411052 Pune
    India
    +91-9049360075 www.ancientinterio.com

    Reviews

    Rohini Pullakwar Rohini Pullakwar
    Excellent work 
    about 6 years ago
    Project date: May 2015
