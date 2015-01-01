ANCIENT INTERIO is

a rapidly growing interior company providing integrated solutions which would transform your Offices or Residences, creating an optimal environment to achieve your Corporate, Personal and Luxurious Lifestyle.

We have built a successful business based on “Listening to the Customers” , optimizing space with design & aesthetics within our cliental and satisfaction.

Our excellence in the art of Interior Designing is marked by great precision and thorough application by our talented team of designers.