Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Takeaway Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Overview 13Projects (13) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Main Entrance & Living Room, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood Grey
    Main Entrance & Living Room, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood Grey
    Main Entrance & Living Room, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood Grey
    +13
    Main Entrance & Living Room
    Bathroom, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern bathroom
    Bathroom, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern bathroom
    Bathroom, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Bathroom
    Kids Room, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern nursery/kids room
    Kids Room, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern nursery/kids room
    Kids Room, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern nursery/kids room
    Kids Room
    Cozy Residence, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Minimalist living room
    Cozy Residence, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
    Cozy Residence, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Minimalist bedroom
    +3
    Cozy Residence
    Fusion Theme Residence, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Eclectic style living room
    Fusion Theme Residence, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
    Fusion Theme Residence, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
    +10
    Fusion Theme Residence
    Office, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Classic airports
    Office, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Classic airports
    Office, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Classic airports
    Office
    Show all 13 projects

    Takeaway Interiors expertise to create a wide variety of interior environments, from traditional to contemporary. Our dynamic and cheerful interior designers makes your journey from house to home a pleasurable one. A home that will be filled with classic furnishings, displaying modern amenities and speaking volumes of your taste for the finer things of life.

    Services
    consulting space planning designing drawing Preparing BOQ decorating
    Service areas
    Pune Mumbai
    Address
    Copa Cabana B, Fortaleza, Kalyani Nagar
    411006 Pune
    India
    +91-7720054369 www.takeawayinteriors.com

    Recent mentions by the homify editorial team

      Add SEO element