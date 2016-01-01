Uber – A name simply denoting the ‘Ultimate’. Uber is just pure passion of giving life to spaces, forms and more space to you. An empty room, a bespoke idea, and a satisfaction to deliver beyond the ordinary is what makes us Uber. And what makes it even more gratifying is to see a satisfied customer or client. Luxurious, Modern, Contemporary or Very Unique, we design interiors keeping your thoughts and ideology in mind. Be it an art lover, a globe trotter, Uber is all about giving the luxury of spaces a twist not seen too often at homes, offices or commercial spaces.
- Service areas
- Hyderabad
- Address
-
Shangrila plaza, Banjara Hills Rd No 2
500034 Hyderabad
India
+91-9441582208 uberspace.in