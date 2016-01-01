Your browser is out-of-date.

Uber space
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
Reviews (1)
    • NANDA RESIDENCE, Uber space Uber space Modern corridor, hallway & stairs White
    NANDA RESIDENCE, Uber space Uber space Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood effect
    NANDA RESIDENCE, Uber space Uber space Modern living room White
    NANDA RESIDENCE
    Mr.Reddy Residence, Uber space Uber space Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Mr.Reddy Residence, Uber space Uber space Modern living room White
    Mr.Reddy Residence, Uber space Uber space Modern study/office
    Mr.Reddy Residence

    Uber – A name simply denoting the ‘Ultimate’. Uber is just pure passion of giving life to spaces, forms and more space to you. An empty room, a bespoke idea, and a satisfaction to deliver beyond the ordinary is what makes us Uber. And what makes it even more gratifying is to see a satisfied customer or client. Luxurious, Modern, Contemporary or Very Unique, we design interiors keeping your thoughts and ideology in mind. Be it an art lover, a globe trotter,  Uber is all about giving the luxury of spaces a twist not seen too often at homes, offices or commercial spaces.

    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    Shangrila plaza, Banjara Hills Rd No 2
    500034 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9441582208 uberspace.in

    Reviews

    Reddy C
    Great work!
    almost 5 years ago
    Project date: October 2016
