Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Globus interio &amp; Desgin
Architects in Gurgaon
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We provide complete turn key interior solution ,Our offering comprises from Design Consultancy to a full scale Turnkey Execution of Projects. Scope involves Interior Designing, Architecture, Project Management, Decorating services, Project Costing, Supervision & Quality Control, Budget monitoring and coordination of the entire project.

    We have in-house production for modular kitchen and wardrobes in gurgaon.

    Services
    • Modular Kitchens
    • Wardrobes
    • Complete turnkey interior
    Service areas
    Delhi -Ncr, Chandigarh, and GURGAON
    Address
    SOHNA ROAD , GURGAON
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-825540097 www.globusinterio.in
      Add SEO element