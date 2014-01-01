Your browser is out-of-date.
With two kids at home, it’s natural that the parents build up their shared world in a room where they can play, study, bond, fight, and grow together in a healthy and happy environment.
The balcony holds a special place in our home. Maybe it is because this open space connects us to the world. Or maybe it is one that place of our home where we can enjoy the natural surroundings in the company of your loved ones o…
Arches are not new to Indian architecture. What is unusual is the art of integrating them to fit in naturally with the contemporary interior décor of the homes of today.