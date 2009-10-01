Your browser is out-of-date.

shritee ashish & associates
Interior Architects in New Delhi
    Specializing in Interior Designing & turnkey execution. We do it on consultancy and turnkey both. At your convenience. Basic designing is always affordable. But intense designing gives satisfaction to you and to us too. We wish to grow and do better with each project. With all your support, we shall reach.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Design Consultancy for Residential
    • Commercial Areas. Turnkey Execution
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Company awards
    Best Interior Designer Residential Category 2009-10Best Interior Designer Commercial Category 2015
    Address
    A7, Industrial Area Mayapuri Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase I
    110064 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9811401617 www.shriteeashish.com

    Reviews

    Tarun Luthra
    Mr Ashish is one of the most prominent designer plus executer for the house interiors, i got my properties designed several times through other designers but Mr Ashish was the only one who designed what i dreamed
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2017
