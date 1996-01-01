Your browser is out-of-date.

Studio Us Design
Architects in New Delhi
    • Studio Us Design is headed by Sumeet Nath, a graduate of Architecture from the Sushant School of Art & Architecture. Sumeet started this studio more than 15 years back and has become a name to reckon with in the hospitality design industry. Sumeet thoroughly enjoys being part of the hospitality industry both as a professional and a consumer. He is joined in his work by wife Aanchal Gulati Nath who heads the décor division of Studio Us Design and has been a decor columnist for Hindustan Times supplement - HT City and contributes to various Design magazines on a regular basis. Both Sumeet and Aanchal are avid travellers and Sumeet is a keen golfer.

    Associate Architects - Studio ESP

    Studio ESP was founded in 1996 by Sumeet Arora and Manisha Paul Arora, Sumeet Nath's batch mates from Sushant School of Art & Architecture. In 2008, Studio Us Design started associating with Studio ESP, who took charge of the Architectural design of projects thereby forming a team with Studio Us Design offering comprehensive design services in Architecture and Interior Design.

    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    D-15 Basement Jangpura Extension
    110014 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1143652321 www.studiousdesign.com
