Karigar india ROOTS
Interior Architects in Bangalore
Reviews
    • KARIGAR INDIA - ROOTS range from Small apartments to Large Luxurious Villas, Hotels , Resorts, Theme Oriented Projects & Landscaping Projects, Residential Construction Management Services, Turn-key Interior Design Jobs& Custom made Future.......... Our ability to conceptualize and execute signature work spaces sets us distinctly ahead of convention. We sympathetically and imperceptibly blend the new with the original, giving every piece of work a unique identity of its own. Every detail is researched, considered, unlocking tremendous potential that exceeds your high expectations from us.Also includes Residential Construction Management Services, Turn-key Interior Design Jobs& Custom made Furniture.

    Services
    • Interior decorations
    • Construction
    • Landscaping Projects
    • Residential Construction Management Services
    • Turn-key Interior Designs & Custom made Furniture.
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    #21 1/2 , Opposite Union Bank, Commercial street, Bangalore
    560001 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8025593484 www.karigarindiaroots.com

    Reviews

    Thanuchandra Kadyada
    almost 4 years ago
    AAKG Verma
    very unprofessional. highy poor quality. If you use them, you will certainly repent. We paid them heavily through our nose thinking that they will take care of everything and give the best quality. However Sam (thw owner) is adamant. She acts like tyrant and threatens the client if he puts forth some suggestions. All the work done by her in our house is of poor quality. the almira doors are coming out, the drawers do not close. The key holes are all damaged. She has used the poorest quality raw material.
    almost 10 years ago
    Dhanish Ahmed
    Outstanding work and very professional! Loved their works! Thank you KIR!
    over 4 years ago
    3 reviews
