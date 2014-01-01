Ours is a young and dynamic firm founded in 2014, with the aim to blend trending technology with functionality & aesthetics suited to client needs practicing contemporary and sustainable design. At Studio JAR,

we believe that design with the right mix of inspiration, technology & management can shape our living for the better and thus, we work with a tremendous drive for Excellence, Innovation and Value for Money.

In a short span of 2 years, Studio JAR has established itself as one among the most design conscious practices known for its unique approach, extensive tech-knowledge and intensive client involvement.