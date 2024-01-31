Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Luxury villa in bangalore , Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Luxury villa in bangalore , Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Modern living room
    Luxury villa in bangalore , Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Modern dining room
    +1
    Luxury villa in bangalore
    Sobha city apartments in bangalore , Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Modern living room
    Sobha city apartments in bangalore , Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Modern living room
    Sobha city apartments in bangalore , Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore Modern living room
    Sobha city apartments in bangalore
    Luxury apartments interior in Bangalore , Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore: modern by Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore,Modern
    Luxury apartments interior in Bangalore , Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore: modern by Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore,Modern
    Luxury apartments interior in Bangalore , Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore: modern by Joby Joseph Interior designer bangalore,Modern
    +3
    Luxury apartments interior in Bangalore

    Joby Joseph is a prominent luxury interior designer based in Bangalore, known for his rich 23-year legacy in the field. He has collaborated with prestigious hotel chains like Marriott, Hilton, and Taj, showcasing his expertise in crafting exclusive and comforting spaces. His design philosophy emphasizes personalization, focusing on quality and precision to ensure timeless elegance and cohesion. Joby Joseph's services range from modular kitchens that blend Indian warmth with German quality, to luxurious home interiors, global design services, color consultancy, and building luxury homes. His approach integrates traditional Indian charm with modern functionality, ensuring every space is a harmonious blend of culture, comfort, and style. For more details, visit

    Joby Joseph Interior Designs

    .

    Services
    Complete solution in design and execution
    Service areas
    • Residential and commercial
    • bangalore
    Company awards
    4
    Address
    #369 , near bangalore bible church , Bangalore
    560043 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7996442255 jjinteriordesigns.com
    Legal disclosure
    1. Personalized Design: Tailoring spaces to individual preferences and lifestyles, ensuring a unique and personal touch.
    2. Luxury and Elegance: Focus on luxury designs that provide a sophisticated and elegant ambiance.
    3. Quality Assurance: Emphasis on high-quality materials and craftsmanship for long-lasting and aesthetically pleasing interiors.
    4. Expertise: Leveraging over two decades of experience and collaborations with top hotel chains for professional and reliable service.
    5. Cultural Integration: Blending traditional Indian elements with contemporary design for a unique aesthetic.


    Reviews

    sowmya pnair
    Words are less to explain the transformation of our apartment to our dream home. Commentable job in terms of creativity , quality and perfection in all aspects of the interior work. Through multiple brain storming sessions Mr Joby was precise in understanding our requirements and giving life to every element in our home. Thanks much Joby and team for adding colours to our living space. Sowmya,Binu,Advaith and Niranjana
    about 1 year ago
    Thonoors
    Tried to get it touch with them multiple times.. but not even have the courtesy to respond back…
    almost 2 years ago
    Ramesh Tenkil
    A Cosmic Con One Star because there is no option for less than that. I take my reviews seriously since there is a large community out there who follow my posts. Therefore, I ensure that they are fair and objective and based on first hand experience. 1. I am a retired senior executive from a Public Sector Organisation. I invested my retirement benefits in a new flat for which I wanted to provide good interiors. After finalizing the interiors with a branded Interior Design company, I by chance came across a Kerala Style ethnic interior design in You Tube that Joby Joseph is supposed to have designed. Impressed by the ethnicity I approached Joby in his frugal office some time in mid 2019. 2. I categorically told Joby that my approaching him was mainly for replicating his Kerala model in my new flat and pointed to a specific You Tube video. Although I noticed a slight reluctance on his part he agreed to provide similar Kerala designs in my flat. The discussions on interiors somehow ended abruptly and he switched over to some lengthy boring slides that dealt with philosophy, space, cosmos and such nonsense that had no bearing to our discussions or to the purpose. At the end he had strategically devoted one slide which stated in bold letters, unrelated to his presentation “ We accept 50% of the project cost in advance”. I believe he was beating around the bush just to make this fact known to the client. 3. By this time he had neither presented any semblance of a design nor discussed a draft estimate except making a wild budget estimate of Rs.25 to 30 Lakh for a 1400 sq feet interiors. Having orally consented to do the interiors for my flat Joby casually asked me to remit Rs.50,000 as upfront advance to prepare designs. Although I had a bad feeling I remitted the amount in good faith for which he has neither given me an invoice or a receipt or any Agreement signed. 4..Unfortunately the Covid pandemic put us behind schedule. Since there was no news from Joby and going by his silence I doubted if he could undertake my project. Finally, on continuously pursuing Joby informed me that 80% of the design was complete and he could present it to us for our appraisal. So on 14 October 2020, over a year later since our first meeting, I and my family visited Joby’s office where we spent 4 hours to witness 3 simple slides of an auto-cad drawing of the kitchen that Joby grandly presented, that gave us absolutely no idea of the type of modular kitchen he was providing. We thought more presentations would follow for the rest of the flat but none came. I asked him is this the 80% he was referring to which he presented another auto-cad drawing of a bedroom. We were horrified and aghast when he abruptly switched over to the price of furnitures and furnishings and showed some pictures of furnitures randomly downloaded from the internet. And swiftly shifts back to his slides on philosophy, cosmos and such unrelated garbage and ends it once again with the last slide indicating that we need to pay 50% of project cost as advance . 5. Disappointed with his presentation and lack of professionalism we sought the refund of the advance of Rs.50,000 , since he failed to fulfil the Kerala design requirement. He argued that they were his design fees and since 80% of it was completed he cannot refund it. I counter argued if 80% was complete why he didn’t present that 80% instead of showing us 3 useless drawings and unrelated zen rubbish. So he sent video clips on WhatsApp of few more auto cad drawings of wardrobes, but absolutely nothing on interior designs. All his claim of being professional in the reply to reviews is absolutely bunkum. We wasted precious time and resources dealing with this man. And poorer by Rs.50,000 which he never returned. 6. I am enclosing a sample of few of these drawings below. Readers can judge if any sane person could commit Rs.30 lakhs based on such drawings.Let this review be a caution to other prospective clients . My objective was to present my case fairly and allow the readers to judge for themselves.
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks