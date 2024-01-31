Joby Joseph is a prominent luxury interior designer based in Bangalore, known for his rich 23-year legacy in the field. He has collaborated with prestigious hotel chains like Marriott, Hilton, and Taj, showcasing his expertise in crafting exclusive and comforting spaces. His design philosophy emphasizes personalization, focusing on quality and precision to ensure timeless elegance and cohesion. Joby Joseph's services range from modular kitchens that blend Indian warmth with German quality, to luxurious home interiors, global design services, color consultancy, and building luxury homes. His approach integrates traditional Indian charm with modern functionality, ensuring every space is a harmonious blend of culture, comfort, and style. For more details, visit
Joby Joseph Interior Designs
Services
- Complete solution in design and execution
Service areas
- Residential and commercial
- bangalore
Company awards
- 4
Address
#369 , near bangalore bible church , Bangalore
560043 Bangalore
India
+91-7996442255 jjinteriordesigns.com
- Personalized Design: Tailoring spaces to individual preferences and lifestyles, ensuring a unique and personal touch.
- Luxury and Elegance: Focus on luxury designs that provide a sophisticated and elegant ambiance.
- Quality Assurance: Emphasis on high-quality materials and craftsmanship for long-lasting and aesthetically pleasing interiors.
- Expertise: Leveraging over two decades of experience and collaborations with top hotel chains for professional and reliable service.
- Cultural Integration: Blending traditional Indian elements with contemporary design for a unique aesthetic.