Terrain Labs
Landscape Architects in Chennai
    “The walls we build around us to keep the sadness out, also keeps out the Joy. – Jim Rohn”

    Today’s Residential Design and the regulatory have morphed and arm-twisted the Landscape scenario, to an extent where the families get to see their share of land only as U.D.S., which is reflected only in documents as numbers, but not a volume of space. __________________________________________________________________________

    Vijendranath, a Landscape Architect from Pondicherry, practising in Chennai, focuses primarily on Sustainable Landscape Design and Site planning for all the projects taken up by his firm “Terrain Labs” .He received his professional training as a Landscape Architect under UNESCO award winning Landscape Architect, Mr.Mohan.S.Rao of M/s.Inde’, Bangalore whilst having his educational training under the country’s one of the most influential Landscape Architecture practitioner Mr.Aniket Bhagwat, Ahmedabad. This learning / training period has been a major influence in his design practice till today.His early work experience as a learner in the Profession extends from a wide spectrum of projects ranging from “Heritage conservation works at Karnataka” to “Resorts at Wilderness reserves at M.P” at an earlier stage to “ a Buddha garden courtyard restaurant” at Express Avenue Mall, Chennai to Campus landscape for an International school at Chembarambakam

    Services
    • Landscape Architecture /Design
    • site planning
    • Comprehensive Landscape Master-plan of larger tracts of lands
    • Schemes for sustainable site planning for Architects
    Service areas
    • Our services will be open to any parts of the World.
    • CHENNAI
    Address
    4E, Plot 64, B.H.E.L. nagar, 1st main road, Medavakam main road, Medavakam
    600100 Chennai
    India
    +91-9500035956 terrainlabs.com
