“The walls we build around us to keep the sadness out, also keeps out the Joy. – Jim Rohn”

Today’s Residential Design and the regulatory have morphed and arm-twisted the Landscape scenario, to an extent where the families get to see their share of land only as U.D.S., which is reflected only in documents as numbers, but not a volume of space. __________________________________________________________________________

Vijendranath, a Landscape Architect from Pondicherry, practising in Chennai, focuses primarily on Sustainable Landscape Design and Site planning for all the projects taken up by his firm “Terrain Labs” .He received his professional training as a Landscape Architect under UNESCO award winning Landscape Architect, Mr.Mohan.S.Rao of M/s.Inde’, Bangalore whilst having his educational training under the country’s one of the most influential Landscape Architecture practitioner Mr.Aniket Bhagwat, Ahmedabad. This learning / training period has been a major influence in his design practice till today.His early work experience as a learner in the Profession extends from a wide spectrum of projects ranging from “Heritage conservation works at Karnataka” to “Resorts at Wilderness reserves at M.P” at an earlier stage to “ a Buddha garden courtyard restaurant” at Express Avenue Mall, Chennai to Campus landscape for an International school at Chembarambakam