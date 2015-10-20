Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tasteful living
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • New Designs for your home, Tasteful living Tasteful living
    New Designs for your home, Tasteful living Tasteful living
    New Designs for your home
    Residential project, Tasteful living Tasteful living Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residential project, Tasteful living Tasteful living Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Residential project, Tasteful living Tasteful living
    +7
    Residential project
    Kitchen Designs, Tasteful living Tasteful living Modern kitchen
    Kitchen Designs, Tasteful living Tasteful living Modern kitchen
    Kitchen Designs, Tasteful living Tasteful living Modern kitchen
    Kitchen Designs
    Bedroom Designs, Tasteful living Tasteful living Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Designs, Tasteful living Tasteful living Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Designs, Tasteful living Tasteful living Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Designs

    We are focused on the ‘luxury real estate sector’ as the opportunity has started with the commoditization of the word ‘luxury’ in the realty business. Luxury in real estate has always been positioned as tangible through the elements rather than service.  The brand differentiation between projects has reduced to just the developers names and lesser to do with the client’s understanding and expectation of what a ‘luxury home’ is. Projects are culturally insensitive and most adaptations are irrelevant in the Indian context especially in terms of maintenance. While a large number of International players are coming into the market they are neither sensitive to the Indian context nor flexible to customization. We believe that luxury projects & properties should be emblematic of ‘tasteful living’ and not  a representation of vulgarity, nor obfuscating or positioned merely based on tangibles & the brands employed.

    Services
    • DESIGN CONSULTANCY
    • TURNKEY PROJECTS
    • FURNITURE MANUFACTURING
    Service areas
    New Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida
    Address
    124, 2nd Floor, Shahpurjat
    110049 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9999007114 www.tastefulliving.in
      Add SEO element