We are focused on the ‘luxury real estate sector’ as the opportunity has started with the commoditization of the word ‘luxury’ in the realty business. Luxury in real estate has always been positioned as tangible through the elements rather than service. The brand differentiation between projects has reduced to just the developers names and lesser to do with the client’s understanding and expectation of what a ‘luxury home’ is. Projects are culturally insensitive and most adaptations are irrelevant in the Indian context especially in terms of maintenance. While a large number of International players are coming into the market they are neither sensitive to the Indian context nor flexible to customization. We believe that luxury projects & properties should be emblematic of ‘tasteful living’ and not a representation of vulgarity, nor obfuscating or positioned merely based on tangibles & the brands employed.