Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
Reviews (5)
    Decor Solutions in the well recognized interior designing company having 35 years of experience which is based in Gurgaon. Decor solutions have well trained professionals having which deliver work perfectly & on time deliver project. Decor solutions offers services for residence, offices, schools, hotels, restaurants, showrooms & so on throughout Delhi NCR. You can call or visit our website.

    Services
    • Corporate interior design
    • commercial interior designing
    • residential interior designing
    • office interior designing
    • restaurant interior designing
    Service areas
    • Gurgaon
    • Delhi Ncr
    • Noida
    • Chandigarh
    • India
    Address
    308, 3rd floor, Qutub Plaza, DLF Phase I, Gurgaon 122002
    122002 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-1244568293 www.decorsolutions.co.in

    Reviews

    kunal kunal
    My workplace looks amazing and typically new in every aspect. I would love to thank the energetic team of Decor solutions and every idea they turned into reality with my workplace. Can never thank you enough. Best Regards, Kunal Khatri
    about 4 years ago
    wrapyourwish India
    Best providers of interiors in Delhi, NCR with a good customer base. They are the best professional people with subjective and practical suggestions. Highly creative interior design providers. I would highly recommend them.
    over 4 years ago
    Vaibhav Rohilla
    I recently got my workplace renovated from the team of Decor Solutions, and it was a great experience. They have done every possible way to bring out the best. Will surely recommend you for every type of interiors.
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
