Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design Planet
Architects in Vadodara
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Design Planet is formed by Group of Architects, Civil Engineers, Interior Designers and Creative People around the World, working exclusively for making your Dream Project come true.

    We provide complete Bungalow planning and Interior Solutions offering a wide range of styles from modern and contemporary to traditional. We also provide consultancy for Farm houses, Commercial Projects, Hospitals, Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants, Industrial Offices, Multiplexes, Home theaters and Institutes. We pride ourselves on the quality of our work, which is based on fine design and attention to detail

    Services
    Architecture, Engineering, and Project Management
    Service areas
    Vadodara
    Address
    390023 Vadodara
    India
    +91-9427611804 www.designplanet.in
      Add SEO element