Kriti Associates / girishsdesigns
Architects in Pune
    Kriti Associates is a team made by a couple one from which is an Architect and the other one is an Interior Designer. Both being passionate about their work they have achieved and crossed many milestones in their career. For them every work and every client is an opportunity to show their talent by doing something different. Not too jazy.. not to simple but something which remains on the elegant Line. Being in this field from 2008 they both have a very good hold on materials. Finishes, and quality and can assure to give that in deliverance to any project of any scale. While working they create a healthy and a happy environment with their team of contractors and the client and maintain the relation throughout the work and even after the work is over by giving them the service upto a stipulated period. If you are looking for an Interior Designer/Architect then you can try Kriti Associates.

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Interior Designing
    • Space planning
    • Home renovation
    • etc.
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    MG Road
    411001 Pune
    India
    +91-9975153654 www.kritiassociates9@gmail.com

    Reviews

    omkar3333
    Ran away keeping the projecr incomplete, did not refund the money and stopped responding to calls. Has multiple sites with the same issue. Failrd commitments, failed deadlines. A wannabe designer who dies know design
    9 months ago
    Project date: October 2019
