The most attractive feature in any house is the energy it exudes. While most of it comes from the people who live within, a significant part of it also comes from the ambience in the interiors.
Following the right Vastu guidelines for the pooja room will help protect it from negative energy and enhance the positive energy emanating from the mandir. Although the pooja room in itself is meant to bring good energy to the ho…
We strongly believe in the philosophy that God is everywhere. But still our faith and devotion make us create a mandir or pooja space in our home where we can have rendezvous with the Almighty.