MSA
Architects in Vadodara
    • Founded by Architect Hitesh Modi & Architect Amit Srivastava in 1994 as a Multidisciplinary Architecture Design practice, Modi Srivastava and Associates' expertise includes Architecture, Interior Design, Planning & Urban Development . The firm takes pride in itself for it's innovative design, often inspired by nature, history, urban context, technology & sustainable strategies. The belief is that the most complex and beautiful solutions are often, if not always, the simplest ones.

    Services
    • COMMERCIAL
    • EDUCATIONAL
    • INSTITUTES
    • HOUSING
    • HOSPITALITY
    • HEALTH FACILITIES
    • INTERIOR
    • INDUSTRIAL UNITS
    • PRIVATE RESIDENCES
    • PUBLIC AND NOT FOR PROFIT SPACES
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Vadodara
    Address
    MSA house, 16—Manisha Society, Nr. Manisha Char Rasta,Old Padra Road
    390020 Vadodara
    India
    +91-9825282930 www.modisrivastava.com

    Reviews

    NILESH HARCHANDANI
    Very satisfied with Modi Srivastava & Associates.They were always available and responsive. A good company to work with!!
    11 months ago
