Founded by Architect Hitesh Modi & Architect Amit Srivastava in 1994 as a Multidisciplinary Architecture Design practice, Modi Srivastava and Associates' expertise includes Architecture, Interior Design, Planning & Urban Development . The firm takes pride in itself for it's innovative design, often inspired by nature, history, urban context, technology & sustainable strategies. The belief is that the most complex and beautiful solutions are often, if not always, the simplest ones.