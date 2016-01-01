An architect with over 7 years of professional experience and having completed Bachelors in Architecture at BNCA, Pune, worked with Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura in Barcelona, Spain & MVRDV in Rotterdam, Netherlands, her forte is architectural collaborations for Indian projects internationally.

SVAC pursues a fascination for radical investigative approach towards spacial planning still, focussing on the pragmatic, climatic, socio-cultural conditions of the project. The attempt is to enhance architectural forms & spaces rather than smother them, seamlessly blending the outside to inside. Fine detailing and integration of art in interiors.

We at SVAC, offers services in Interior Design, Architecture Design, Space Planning, Master-planning, Project Management & International Architectural Collaborations.