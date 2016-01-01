Your browser is out-of-date.

SVAC — Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative
Architects in Pune
Reviews (0)
    • Shiloh, SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative Minimalist living room
    Shiloh, SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative Minimalist dining room
    Shiloh, SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative Minimalist nursery/kids room
    Shiloh
    The M Factory, SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative Industrial style bars & clubs
    The M Factory, SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative Industrial style bars & clubs
    The M Factory, SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative SVAC - Suchi Vora Architecture Collaborative Industrial style bars & clubs
    The M Factory

    An architect with over 7 years of professional experience and having completed Bachelors in Architecture at BNCA, Pune, worked with Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura in Barcelona, Spain & MVRDV in Rotterdam, Netherlands, her forte is architectural collaborations for Indian projects internationally. 

    SVAC pursues a fascination for radical investigative approach towards spacial planning still, focussing on the pragmatic, climatic, socio-cultural conditions of the project. The attempt is to enhance architectural forms & spaces rather than smother them, seamlessly blending the outside to inside. Fine detailing and integration of art in interiors.

    We at SVAC, offers services in Interior Design, Architecture Design, Space Planning, Master-planning, Project Management & International Architectural Collaborations.

    Services
    • International Collaborations
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Design
    • Urban Design
    • Landscape Design
    Service areas
    Pune and PAN India
    Address
    2nd, Usha Swapna Apt, Prabhat Road, Lane no 10,
    411004 Pune
    India
    +91-2025674288 www.svac.co
