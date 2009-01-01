Ravi & Nupur Architects is a professional architect and interior designing firm, based in Jodhpur, India. The firm was established by Ar. Ravi Jain, now principal architect, in 2009 and later joined by Ar. Nupur Patwa in 2013, emboldening its inherent design philosophy to a greater extent. The firm provides professional consultancy services in the field of architectural design, Interior design, Landscape design, engineering & services design, project coordination, estimation & management. Projects are executed with thorough research, understanding of site and user requirements and involving clients/developers in each stage of design and execution.

The firm’s portfolio is a diverse one that includes design of individual residences, residential scheme, townships, offices, institutions, residential interior, commercial showrooms, restaurants, cafe’s, conservative design solution for traditional heritage building refurbishment & restoration. Within the last six years the firm has developed a service oriented design practice approach which emphasises on effective project management, agglomeration of architectural, interior and engineering services.

The firms design philosophy is based on prioritization of individual needs, but in coordination with the immediate built, social and natural environment.

The firm strongly believes on visible essential quality of nature, interactive bonding between mankind & the surrounding natural forces, understanding intangible forces for generating tangible states, preserving heritage and values while transformation of passivity to social and cultural activity, recycling & reusing of waste materials innovatively. Our objective is ideas & its implementation for soulful design.

Thus, we at Ravi Nupur Architects envisage designing buildings and environments that are aesthetic in nature, ordered, and harmonious. We endeavour to serve our clients with skill and sensitivity. We emphasise on total client satisfaction through professional excellence. Hence, design excellence and problem-solving are at the heart of everything we do. We promote innovation within a disciplined design process that assesses analyses and synthesises a project’s issues and objectives. We tend to grow with each project and try to create quality environment that transcends styles and has a timeless quality.