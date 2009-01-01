Your browser is out-of-date.

RAVI—NUPUR ARCHITECTS
Architects in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India
Reviews (6)
    • Luxury bedroom Interiors, RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom Stone White
    Luxury bedroom Interiors
    Openings for architects & Interior designers, RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Bungalows Stone White
    Openings for architects & Interior designers
    Project-Completed Residence in Prem Nagar, Jodhpur #Architecture #Interiors #Landscape #design creation @Ravi & NupurArchitects, RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Bungalows Stone Beige
    Project-Completed Residence in Prem Nagar, Jodhpur #Architecture #Interiors #Landscape #design creation @Ravi & NupurArchitects, RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Bungalows Stone Beige
    Project-Completed Residence in Prem Nagar, Jodhpur #Architecture #Interiors #Landscape #design creation @Ravi & NupurArchitects, RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Modern living room Stone Amber/Gold
    Project-Completed Residence in Prem Nagar, Jodhpur #Architecture #Interiors #Landscape #design creation @Ravi & NupurArchitects
    Architectural Vacancy, RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Bungalows
    Architectural Vacancy
    Epitome Of Living, RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Bungalows Sandstone Brown
    Epitome Of Living
    Job Openings, RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Bungalows Stone Wood effect
    Job Openings
    Ravi & Nupur Architects is a professional architect and interior designing firm, based in Jodhpur, India. The firm was established by Ar. Ravi Jain, now principal architect, in 2009 and later joined by Ar. Nupur Patwa in 2013, emboldening its inherent design philosophy to a greater extent. The firm provides professional consultancy services in the field of architectural design, Interior design, Landscape design, engineering & services design, project coordination, estimation & management. Projects are executed with thorough research, understanding of site and user requirements and involving clients/developers in each stage of design and execution.

    The firm’s portfolio is a diverse one that includes design of individual residences, residential scheme, townships, offices, institutions, residential interior, commercial showrooms, restaurants, cafe’s, conservative design solution for traditional heritage building refurbishment & restoration. Within the last six years the firm has developed a service oriented design practice approach which emphasises on effective project management, agglomeration of architectural, interior and engineering services. 

    The firms design philosophy is based on prioritization of individual needs, but in coordination with the immediate built, social and natural environment.

    The firm strongly believes on visible essential quality of nature, interactive bonding between mankind & the surrounding natural forces, understanding intangible forces for generating tangible states, preserving heritage and values while transformation of passivity to social and cultural activity, recycling & reusing of waste materials innovatively. Our objective is ideas & its implementation for soulful design. 

    Thus, we at Ravi Nupur Architects envisage designing buildings and environments that are aesthetic in nature, ordered, and harmonious. We endeavour to serve our clients with skill and sensitivity. We emphasise on total client satisfaction through professional excellence. Hence, design excellence and problem-solving are at the heart of everything we do. We promote innovation within a disciplined design process that assesses analyses and synthesises a project’s issues and objectives. We tend to grow with each project and try to create quality environment that transcends styles and has a timeless quality.

    Services
    Architect-Interior Designer-Landscaping
    Service areas
    • Jodhpur
    • Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India
    Company awards
    • Insite Magazine April 2007 Vol-10 Issue 04
    • Yug Design Magazine Vol-XII (Residential & Commercial Interior Design)
    • Joy Of Building –Homes of Rajasthan By Tata Tiscon
    • Interior & Décor Magazine Vol. No-B Issue 05
    Address
    Pal link road
    342008 Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India
    India
    +91-9314667183 www.facebook.com/Ravi-NupurArchitects-952394184779760/?ref=bookmarks
    Designing Lifestyles

    Reviews

    jugraj rao
    One of the best offices at jodhpur @Architects
    3 months ago
    RAJESH BHATI
    You will get Excellent architectural work and experience here
    about 2 years ago
    Apoorva Bhargava
    Awesome people with amazing work. They are too dedicated and committed. Their hard work speaks in their designs.. all the best ravi nupur...
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
