Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
studio XS
Architects in Bangalore
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sunlit Core, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    Sunlit Core, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    Sunlit Core, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    +9
    Sunlit Core
    Linear Dynamic House, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    Linear Dynamic House, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    Linear Dynamic House, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    +15
    Linear Dynamic House
    Abacus House, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    Abacus House, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    Abacus House, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    +17
    Abacus House
    House of Lines & Courts, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    House of Lines & Courts, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    House of Lines & Courts, studio XS studio XS Modern houses
    +10
    House of Lines & Courts

    Studio XS was formed as a platform for creativity and collaboration. The Practice is led by two designers who have been within the realm of architecture for the last 14 years.

    Shivani and Sucheth have worked in various architectural practices, and scales of projects around the world. Have keenly observed life, the environment and its effect on the built fabric in number of countries and places.

    The practice shares the common interests of the founders, of discovery, research, experiment, adventure and love for the environment, where the office is a studio, a lab, a workshop, a theater, a classroom as well as a gallery.

    India demands. Speed, and ever changing building types.  Xs understands and explores the possibilities inherent in simple and traditional functions and patterns. Giving them new organization and logics. Addressing the desire and culture the new and contemporary India demands.

    Concern for the environment and Sustainability are an overlying focus of the designs where time, research is spent to find or create the best viable solution.

    Making building conceptual and concepts buildable.

    Services
    • Architecture Design
    • Interior Design & Urban Design
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    64 6th main
    560038 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9880394649 www.studioxs.in
      Add SEO element