Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sprech Tenso-Structures Pvt. Ltd.
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Mumbai
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Car Parking Shades, Sprech Tenso-Structures Pvt. Ltd. Sprech Tenso-Structures Pvt. Ltd.
    Car Parking Shades, Sprech Tenso-Structures Pvt. Ltd. Sprech Tenso-Structures Pvt. Ltd.
    Car Parking Shades, Sprech Tenso-Structures Pvt. Ltd. Sprech Tenso-Structures Pvt. Ltd.
    +7
    Car Parking Shades

    Membrane Tensile Roof Structure

    SprechIndia.com a joint venture with Sprech, Italy is backed with over 30 years of experience in the field of modular fabric structures. We custom design, manufacture, and fit canopies and walkway solutions for schools, councils, commercial and domestic customers. We offer a comprehensive experience taking our customers through site surveys, bespoke design and a full fitting service.

    Ideal for Covering:

    Garden & Terrace covering, Restaurants Canopies, Open Air food courts, Events, Exhibitions & Wedding Tents, Live in Tents, Hotel & Resorts Tents, Tourism Industries, Industrial Shed, Sheds for Car Parking and much more...

    Services
    • Start to End Services. Design
    • Manufacture
    • & Installation.
    Service areas
    India and Mumbai
    Company awards
    ISO 9001:2000
    Address
    205, Shivshakti Industrial Estate, 2nd Floor, Opp. Mittal Estate Off. M. V. Road, Andheri (E)
    400059 Mumbai
    India
    www.sprechindia.com
    Legal disclosure

    SprechIndia is an Italian based ISO 9001:2000 certified Company in field of Tensile Fabric Roof Structures since over 21 years. We are premier manufacturers of pre-fabricated structures, tents for event, vehicle parking shades, waterproof canopies for resorts, hotels & restaurants, temporary storage's, industrial shade structures and outdoor open area that requires covering from humid temperature.

      Add SEO element