A determined and focused professional who wants to not only make a real difference to society but to also change lives and create buildings which lift the spirits of those who live in them. Nayeem has experience of being involved in the design and construction of multi-million residential and commercial projects. He is an expert at breaking down large scale projects into manageable chunks and is well capable of leading a team, overseeing technical standards & shaping the future direction of any project. He has a flexible, positive attitude and is able to work within a pressurised and deadline driven environment.