Spacedge Architects
Interior Designers & Decorators in Maharashtra
    Having experience of 7 successful years and adding more & more of it by every passing day. We are a team of young, energetic & enthusiastic interior designers. We work on all kinds of interior projects and have team of contractors under our roof. 

    Services
    Interior Designer and turnkey contractors.
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • commercial
    • hospitality etc.
    • Maharashtra
    Address
    LJ Road, Near Sitladevi temple, Mahim (W), Mumbai.
    400016 Maharashtra
    India
    +91-9819014005
