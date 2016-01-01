Globe-trotting and media savvy, Anand Mehta

and Prashant Halankar Principal architect of CONTOURS - THE DESIGN CO represent a new breed of go to architect duo.

The firm’s work encompasses institutional, commercial, educational, multi-residential and single-family space, emphasizing a balance between bold vision and grounded, design-driven solutions.

The firm is big on collaboration, partnering with clients to elevate their vision. Having worked on some of the most notable projects in the city and beyond, CONTOURS - THE DESIGN CO understands the transformative effect of Architecture and Design.