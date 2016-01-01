Your browser is out-of-date.

CTDC
CTDC
Interior Architects in Bombay, Maharashtra, India
Reviews
    SOCIETY INTERIORS MENTOR AWARDS
    RESIDENCE VAKNALLI
    RESIDENCE TANTIA
    RESIDENCE PATRAO
    RESIDENCE NILESH SHAH
    RESIDENCE LODHA
    Globe-trotting and media savvy, Anand Mehta

    and Prashant Halankar Principal architect of CONTOURS - THE DESIGN CO represent a new breed of go to architect duo.

    The firm’s work encompasses institutional, commercial, educational, multi-residential and single-family space, emphasizing a balance between bold vision and grounded, design-driven solutions.

    The firm is big on collaboration, partnering with clients to elevate their vision. Having worked on some of the most notable projects in the city and beyond, CONTOURS - THE DESIGN CO understands the transformative effect of Architecture and Design.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Architecture
    • Space Planning
    • Furniture Design
    • 3D modelling
    • Graphic Designs…
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Hospitality
    • F&B
    • Commercial
    • Institutional
    • Retail…
    • Bombay, Maharashtra, India
    Address
    B4 ADITI, 7 BUNGALOWS, OFF J P ROAD, ANDHERI WEST, MUMBAI 400053
    400053 Bombay, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9820210861 bit.ly/2KHO8A7

    Reviews

    CTDC CTDC
    Excellent team...fabulous designs.
    almost 5 years ago
    Project date: August 2016
