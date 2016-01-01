Globe-trotting and media savvy, Anand Mehta
and Prashant Halankar Principal architect of CONTOURS - THE DESIGN CO represent a new breed of go to architect duo.
The firm’s work encompasses institutional, commercial, educational, multi-residential and single-family space, emphasizing a balance between bold vision and grounded, design-driven solutions.
The firm is big on collaboration, partnering with clients to elevate their vision. Having worked on some of the most notable projects in the city and beyond, CONTOURS - THE DESIGN CO understands the transformative effect of Architecture and Design.
- Services
- Interior Designing
- Architecture
- Space Planning
- Furniture Design
- 3D modelling
- Graphic Designs…
- Service areas
- Residential
- Hospitality
- F&B
- Commercial
- Institutional
- Retail…
- Bombay, Maharashtra, India
- Address
B4 ADITI, 7 BUNGALOWS, OFF J P ROAD, ANDHERI WEST, MUMBAI 400053
400053 Bombay, Maharashtra, India
India
+91-9820210861 bit.ly/2KHO8A7