Eraser IEB
Eraser IEB
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    Skyline casa 3BHK Apartment in Richmond Road

    At Eraser Interior Designer we pride ourselves not just on being Architect Designers, we are also certified contractors as well. 

    We specialize in the design of civil contractors. We administer everything from civil work to Consultancy. We are insured, bonded and licensed by the State of Karnataka. All our works are guaranteed! Using our knowledge and expertise, we thoroughly evaluate every property, discuss the client’s preferred design ideas, and then provide detailed schematics and graphics so you can visualize your dream office even before we start the renovation / construction. 

    Our prices are very competitive. You can rest assured that once hired, we are always there for you.We will help you create the most beautiful interior design as you desire, taking care of all the details for you. We hope our design suits your dream design. If you find the foregoing proposal satisfactory, a written agreement can then be signed for the Architects and for the Owner as an acceptance of the offer and we can then proceed accordingly.

    Services
    Home Interior designers and renovator
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    13, 2nd floor 1st cross old tollgate mysore road
    560026 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9686672949 eraserieb.houzz.in
    Legal disclosure

    Don't have time to renovate your home call experts to get better rates and design as per your needs and 3D design with no additional costs.

