studioPERCEPT
Architects in Pune, Maharashtra, India
    Apartment Interior Design
    Casa Bholawade
    Casa Bhor
    Apartment Interiors
    Sunny's
    'E' - House

    studioPERCEPT is a Pune based design collaborative led by Sonal Jawale and Pankaj Chaudhary. The studio is committed to Architecture, Interior Architecture, Sustainability and Research.

    studioPERCEPT was conceived as an idea to perceive, interpret and organize user’s senses; a place where culture of design is a way of life; reflecting sensitivity towards the context, holistic view, sustainability and pragmatism. No project is too small to be designed. With a belief that Design Research fosters innovation and opens up new avenues to explore, we continue to seek answers to the challenges faced by clients and designers. 

    At studioPERCEPT we take an integrated approach towards design. Through a participatory process using design as a strategy, provide solutions that effect real transformation, helping the clients to grow and sustain.

    Services
    Architecture & Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Workplace
    • COB
    • Hospitality
    • Private Homes
    • Pune
    • Pune, Maharashtra, India
    Address
    Nigdi-Pradhikaran
    411044 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-8600990467 www.studiopercept.com
