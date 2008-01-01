Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kingdom Of Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Noida
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Radhe Krishna Group of Company, founded in 2008, is one of the leading architectural companies focused exclusively on interiors and today we are pleased to introduce ourselves as the Kingdom of Interiors. The company has emerged as one of the architectural organization focused on interiors and is committed in delivering design excellence. The company is responsible for the entire design and technical solution from start to finish and deliver superior designs in corporate, hospitality and residential interiors

    Services
    • civil work
    • interior
    • electrical work
    • ceiling work
    • HVAC
    • Paint
    • Kitchen
    • Office
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Noida
    • Greater NOIda
    • Indirapuram
    • Delhi
    Address
    Office No. ^11 Tower—1 , Assotech BUsiness Cresterra
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-9899444220 kingdomofinteriors.com
      Add SEO element