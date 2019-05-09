Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DESIGN SPECIES
Kitchen Manufacturers in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Modern kitchen, DESIGN SPECIES DESIGN SPECIES KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Beige
    Modern kitchen, DESIGN SPECIES DESIGN SPECIES KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Beige
    Modern kitchen
    TV unit, DESIGN SPECIES DESIGN SPECIES Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Multicolored
    TV unit
    Minimalist sliding wardrobe, DESIGN SPECIES DESIGN SPECIES BedroomWardrobes & closets MDF Grey
    Minimalist sliding wardrobe, DESIGN SPECIES DESIGN SPECIES BedroomWardrobes & closets MDF Grey
    Minimalist sliding wardrobe
    Mirrored Sliding wardrobe, DESIGN SPECIES DESIGN SPECIES BedroomWardrobes & closets MDF Grey
    Mirrored Sliding wardrobe
    Modern eclectic Indian kitchen, DESIGN SPECIES DESIGN SPECIES KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Grey
    Modern eclectic Indian kitchen, DESIGN SPECIES DESIGN SPECIES KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Grey
    Modern eclectic Indian kitchen, DESIGN SPECIES DESIGN SPECIES KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Grey
    Modern eclectic Indian kitchen
    Concealed handle wardrobe, DESIGN SPECIES DESIGN SPECIES BedroomWardrobes & closets MDF Grey
    Concealed handle wardrobe, DESIGN SPECIES DESIGN SPECIES BedroomWardrobes & closets MDF Beige
    Concealed handle wardrobe
    Show all 8 projects

    We are a modular furniture manufacture house, envisioned by designers, born of the need for fine mastery in crafting, a transparent execution process, attaining speed and precision with the combined use of latest technology, advanced equipment & skilled carpentry; resulting in supreme make, quality & finish of furniture.

    Services
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Modular Wardrobe
    • TV unit
    • Storage units
    Service areas
    • Karnataka
    • Bangalore
    • Bengaluru
    • India
    Address
    No.112, 2nd stage pattanagere extension, KG Road, BHEL Layout, Rajarajeshwarinagar
    560098 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9741723333 www.designspecies.in
      Add SEO element