SSA Design Studio
Architects in Mumbai
Reviews (5)
    Residence

    Our forte lies in creating aesthetically pleasing and radical design solution within the allocated budget and time frame. We always strive to be one step ahead - which is our company philosophy. We always walk that extra mile to give our clients more than they expect. The future of the Architectural Industry lies in diversity and unity of skills and talents of varied disciplines and services.  Any landmark structure is an icon representing the seamlessly blended free spirited design concept of an architect backed by sound and systematic implementation of latest technological products and sturdy and innovative structural design.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Designing
    Service areas
    • COMMERCIAL INTERIOR DESIGNERS & DECORATORS
    • RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR DESIGNERS & DECORATORS
    • Architecture
    • MUMBAI
    Address
    5 /82 STAMBH TIRTH FIRST FLOOR R A Kidwai rd , WADALA
    4000031 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2224115523 www.ssadesignstudio.com

    Reviews

    Yuraza Kadri
    about 3 years ago
    Nirmal Das
    about 3 years ago
    Chirag Panchal
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
